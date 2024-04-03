The Texans acquired Diggs, a 2024 sixth-round pick and a 2025 fifth-round pick from the Bills on Wednesday in exchange for a 2025 second-round pick, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Diggs spent the last four years in Buffalo, where he averaged 111.3 catches for 1,343 yards and 9.3 touchdowns without ever missing a game. His production fell off a cliff in the second half of 2023, however, and there had been rumblings for a few years now about his hot-and-cold relationship with quarterback Josh Allen and other members of the Buffalo organization. Diggs will now be paired with another franchise quarterback, Houston's C.J. Stroud, but in an offense that offers stronger target competition following breakout 2023 performances from wideouts Nico Collins and Tank Dell.