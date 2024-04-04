Diggs agreed to a one-year, $22.52 million restructured contract with the Texans on Thursday, enabling the wideout to become a free agent after the 2024 season, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Before he was traded to the Texans on Wednesday, Diggs had been on the Bills' books through the 2027 season after signing a four-year, $96 million contract extension in April 2022. Schefter notes that the Texans took $3.5 million that was guaranteed to Diggs in 2025 and shifted it to this coming season while enabling the wideout to hit free agency next offseason, when he'll be 31 years old. With the reported contract adjustment, Schefter notes that the Texans anticipate getting a highly motivated version of Diggs, given that he'll be in position to seek another long-term deal. In his new locale, Diggs is slated to headline a Houston pass-catching corps that also features fellow wideouts Nico Collins and Tank Dell, as well as tight end Dalton Schultz and running back Joe MIxon. While Diggs will have some legitimate competition for targets, he should nonetheless see steady weekly volume from ascending second-year quarterback C.J. Stroud.