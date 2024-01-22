Diggs finished with three receptions on eight targets for 21 yards and added one carry for seven yards in Sunday's 27-24 loss to the Chiefs.

Diggs' late-season decline continued with another underwhelming stat line off of four touches. The veteran starter's eight targets trailed only fellow wideout Khalil Shakir (7-44-1), who finished Sunday's loss with nine. Diggs' rough night got worse when the star receiver failed to bring in a deep shot attempt that hit him in the hands on the Bills' final drive. The 31-year-old posted his sixth consecutive 1,000-yard campaign in 2023, but his meager 47/422/2 receiving line over Buffalo's last 10 games (including the postseason) hints a possible decline for Diggs heading into 2024.