Diggs said Friday that he isn't sure if he'll be back with the Bills in 2024 but told Cameron Wolfe of NFL Network that, "I don't have any surprises for you right now."

There was a lot of speculation last spring about Diggs' relationship with the Bills, and more specifically with QB Josh Allen. The wideout said he "gets tired" of the questions about him and Allen, noting that he's already addressed the situation (or lack thereof) multiple times. Diggs has four years remaining on the extension he signed in April of 2022, but there's nonetheless been trade speculation in recent weeks, as the deal doesn't have any guaranteed money remaining and his production dropped considerably in the second half of the 2023 season. On the other hand, Buffalo doesn't have much else at wide receiver -- especially with Gabe Davis scheduled for free agency -- and the first half of 2023 featured one of Diggs' most productive stretches with the team, including five 100-yard games within the first six weeks and seven TDs through nine weeks. He had just one more TD and no 100-yard games thereafter, with his catch rate nosediving to 58.7 percent over the final eight games of the regular season even though he saw less volume (7.9 targets per game) and the Bills won six of those contests. Diggs then finished the season on even more of a low note, dropping a deep ball midway through the fourth quarter of a 27-24 playoff loss to Kansas City. It sounds like the 30-year-old is open to all possibilities for his NFL future at this point.