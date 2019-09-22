Bills' T.J. Yeldon: Gets 10 touches, loses fumble
Yeldon rushed eight times for 30 yards and caught two of three targets for 19 yards while losing a fumble in Sunday's 21-17 win over the Bengals.
Yeldon filled the void left by Devin Singletary's (hamstring) absence, recording 10 touches compared to Frank Gore's 16. His fumble was a costly one, as it occurred with the Bills in the red zone late in the first half. Yeldon's calling card is his pass-catching ability out of the backfield, but that skill hasn't been needed much with Buffalo often playing from ahead en route to a 3-0 start. The team will likely need to pass a lot more in Week 4, as Buffalo is expected to fall behind against the Patriots.
