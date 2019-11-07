Bills' Taron Johnson: Highest PT share of season
Johnson played 61 percent of the defensive snaps in Sunday's win over Washington, logging one tackle and one pass defensed.
The box score doesn't tell the whole story, as the second-year player had some big plays in the fourth quarter as the Bills finally pulled away from their pesky opponent. With Johnson finally back to full health -- he missed four games earlier in the season with a hamstring injury -- and Kevin Johnson limited with a knee injury, Johnson seems secure in his No. 3 cornerback role again, where he mainly mans the slot.
