Bills' Tremaine Edmunds: Clears concussion protocol
Edmunds cleared the concussion protocol and is expected to play Sunday against the Jets.
Edmunds is still officially considered questionable but should assume his usual starting role at middle linebacker. The Jets are likely to be without quarterback Sam Darnold (foot) and wide receiver Robby Anderson (ankle) --who are both considered doubtful -- in what is a solid matchup for the Buffalo defense.
More News
-
Bills' Tremaine Edmunds: Questionable for Sunday•
-
Bills' Tremaine Edmunds: Limited for second straight practice•
-
Bills' Tremaine Edmunds: To be limited Wednesday•
-
Bills' Tremaine Edmunds: Out for Week 9•
-
Bills' Tremaine Edmunds: Questionable for Week 9•
-
Bills' Tremaine Edmunds: Remains in concussion protocol•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Football rankings, best picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 10
-
Week 10 sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you a full list of sleepers to trust in Week 10, including some streaming...
-
Week 10 things to know
Leonard Fournette and Sony Michel are working their way back, but are we done trusting Adrian...
-
Week 10 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Aaron Jones' workload has increased as the season has gone on. He's become irrepressible, and...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for start and sit recommendations, as...
-
Week 10 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...