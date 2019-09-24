Bills' Tremaine Edmunds: Low production in victory
Edmunds had just three total tackles and one pass defensed in Sunday's win over the Bengals despite playing 100 percent of the defensive snaps for the third straight game.
The tackle output represents Edmunds' lowest single-game output as a pro, so perhaps this is just a one-game anomaly after Edmunds posted nine and seven tackles in the first two games. The second-year linebacker better be ready to make more plays in Week 4, when the 3-0 Bills try to measure up against Tom Brady and the explosive 3-0 Patriots.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Stealing Signals: Week 3 breakdown
Ben Gretch focuses on what matters for Fantasy players as he recaps every game from Week 3.
-
Week 4 Early Waivers: New stars
Daniel Jones showed serious Fantasy upside, and if you need a QB, he's at the top of the list....
-
Trade, waiver replacements for Barkley
With Saquon Barkley set to potentially miss a significant amount of time, Chris Towers looks...
-
Top Week 4 Fantasy waiver wire targets
Jody Smith is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country.
-
Week 3 Winners and Losers
The Vikings told us they wanted to run the ball this season. After another disappointing showing...
-
Believe It or Not: Jones a stud already?
Heath Cummings analyzes Week 3's results and tells you what you should and shouldn't believe,...