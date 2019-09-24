Edmunds had just three total tackles and one pass defensed in Sunday's win over the Bengals despite playing 100 percent of the defensive snaps for the third straight game.

The tackle output represents Edmunds' lowest single-game output as a pro, so perhaps this is just a one-game anomaly after Edmunds posted nine and seven tackles in the first two games. The second-year linebacker better be ready to make more plays in Week 4, when the 3-0 Bills try to measure up against Tom Brady and the explosive 3-0 Patriots.