Bills' Trent Murphy: Back at practice
Murphy (groin) was back at practice Sunday, Jay Skurski of The Buffalo News reports.
The defensive end was actually back at practice Friday on a limited basis, but Sunday's report implies he's good to go again. The Bills have three defensive ends capable of playing starter's duties in Jerry Hughes, Shaq Lawson and Murphy, so it'll be interesting to see how things shake out come Week 1. Most likely, the team will use a rotation of some sort.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Position Preview: Tight Ends
Catch up with all of our tight end position preview content in one easy place.
-
QB Position Preview
If you missed our QB position preview coverage, it's all here. Everything you need to draft...
-
Running back preview
Your Fantasy team isn't likely to do anything much unless you can land some of the right running...
-
Preseason reactions from Week 1
Dave Richard breaks down what he saw in Week 1 of the preseason, and what you need to know...
-
Fantasy football breakouts: Target Njoku
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft breakout...
-
Fantasy football rankings, 2018 sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2018 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...