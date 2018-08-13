Murphy (groin) was back at practice Sunday, Jay Skurski of The Buffalo News reports.

The defensive end was actually back at practice Friday on a limited basis, but Sunday's report implies he's good to go again. The Bills have three defensive ends capable of playing starter's duties in Jerry Hughes, Shaq Lawson and Murphy, so it'll be interesting to see how things shake out come Week 1. Most likely, the team will use a rotation of some sort.

