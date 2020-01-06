Bills' Trent Murphy: Multi-sack finish
Murphy had 2.0 sacks and six total tackles during Sunday's playoff loss to Houston.
The veteran finished the season quite strong following some early season struggles, with two sacks each between Week 17 and the Bills' playoff loss, and at least one full sack in four of the last six games he's played. Murphy has one year left on a hefty three-year, $22.5 million deal he signed in 2018, and while the Bills have tons of cap space for 2020, he's a potential cut candidate simply because his production -- until recently -- hasn't come close to matching his dollar figure. The veteran finished the regular season with 36 tackles, 5.0 sacks, three passes defensed, two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries while playing in all 16 games for the first time since 2016.
