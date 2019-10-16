Bills' Trent Murphy: Resumes practicing
Murphy (concussion) was a full practice participant Wednesday.
Murphy sustained a concussion during the Week 5 win over the Titans, but he looks good to go coming off the bye week for Sunday's against the Dolphins. The 29-year-old has four tackles, three passes defensed, an interception and a fumble recovery through five games.
