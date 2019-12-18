Bills' Trent Murphy: Making presence again
Murphy had three tackles -- including his third sack of the season -- and a forced fumble during Sunday's win over Pittsburgh.
The veteran defensive end is a long way from his 9.0-sack season with Washington in 2016, but he's seemingly finding his groove again (following some injury-plagued seasons) as the Buffalo defense continues to heat up. Murphy has two sacks over the last three games, while seeing exactly 63 or 64 percent of the defensive snap counts in each of the last four weeks.
