Murphy (coach's decision) is inactive for Monday's game versus the Chiefs, Chris Brown of the Bills' official site reports.

As expected, Murphy will serve as a healthy scratch for Monday's AFC showdown. The Bills are looking for a spark after a tough loss to the Titans in Week 5, and perhaps this will help the team get right. Mario Addison is likely to start in Murphy's place, and Quinton Jefferson likely will rotate in as he typically does.