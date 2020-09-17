Murphy posted two tackles and a sack in Sunday's win over the Jets.
Murphy now has 7.0 sacks, two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery in his last seven games (six regular-season games and one playoff contest). While he did start Sunday and is a starter on the depth chart, he saw a modest 45 percent of the defensive snaps, though that's more because Buffalo uses a heavy rotational system on the D-line. Murphy may not approach the 9.0 sacks he put up for Washington in 2016, but he's worth keeping an eye on, as he seems past some of the injury issues that have plagued his recent seasons.