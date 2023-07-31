Miller (knee) being ready for Week 1 is "definitely a possibility" according to general manager Brandon Beane.

Miller, who is on the active/PUP list, is in a "great spot" in his recovery, but as far as being ready for the start of the season, Beane stated the team is "not quite there" in knowing for sure. Instead, the Bills will err on the side of caution to make sure he is indeed fully recovered before letting him take the field. "We're going to take it slowly with him," Beane added, "and make sure he's truly ready to get back."