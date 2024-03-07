Miller and the Bills agreed to a reworked contract for the 2024 season, Field Yates of ESPN reports.

Miller's 2024 base salary will fall from $17.1 million to $8.86 million while his possible incentives will increase from $17.5 million to $20 million this coming season. The move also saves Buffalo about $8.65 million in 2024 salary cap space, as the veteran pass rusher's new deal includes a $7 million signing bonus, according to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com. Miller compiled the least productive campaign of his career by far with just three tackles and no sacks during the 2023 regular season,. He'll enter his age-35 season in 2024.