Bills' Zay Jones: Surrounded by veterans
Jones has a new teammate in the receiving corps after the Bills signed Anquan Boldin to a one-year deal Monday.
Jones is a promising rookie after a standout college career that merited an early second-round selection. However, his situation was already murky with Andre Holmes and Rod Streater in the mix, and the Boldin signing certainly won't help matters. Unless you get your hands on Sammy Watkins or are feeling incredibly lucky, choosing elsewhere in the Bills' passing game -- don't forget this is one of the more successful run teams in the league -- is starting to seem like a chance best left to others.
