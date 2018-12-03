Jones brought in four of nine targets for 67 yards and two touchdowns in the Bills' 21-17 loss to the Dolphins on Sunday.

Jones was almost the star of an improbable upset, as he helped pull the Bills ahead by three with a 25-yard scoring grab on the first play of the fourth quarter. The second-year wideout had also notched a 15-yard touchdown catch in the second quarter, giving him the first multi-score tally of his career. Jones has started to deliver on his considerable potential in recent games, as he's logged between four and eight receptions and has scored three times overall in four of his last five contests. While the Buffalo air attack remains a work in progress with the still developing Josh Allen under center, Jones carries some decent upside heading into a Week 14 battle against the Jets.