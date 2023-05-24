Maher was one of three kickers to work out for the Broncos on Wednesday, Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

The Broncos currently don't have a kicker on their roster after waiving Brandon McManus on Tuesday, so they worked out Maher, Elliott Fry and Parker White. Maher's tenure in Dallas came to a close this offseason after he struggled mightily in the playoffs, but overall, he was solid in 2022 and made 31 of his 34 field-goal attempts across 19 games. Tomasson added that Maher also got a physical Wednesday, so while no deal is imminent, it does sound like Denver is interested in bringing in the 33-year-old for an extended look.