Hoyer was released by the 49ers on Monday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Hoyer's release comes in the wake of San Francisco trading for ex-Patriots quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo earlier Monday evening. Since New England is now in need of a backup signal caller, it's certainly possible Hoyer could resurface with the team he started his career with back in 2009. Then again, one would think he would've been included in part of the trade in the first place if the Patriots had any interest in going down that avenue.