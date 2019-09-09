Brittan Golden: Parts ways with Giants
Golden (calf) was released off the Giants' injured reserve with an injury settlement Monday, Dan Duggan of The Athletic reports.
Golden landed on IR following initial roster cutdowns and was eligible to return after eight games, but he'll instead head to free agency. Golden hasn't seen regular-season action since 2017 with Arizona and is free to sign elsewhere once recovered from the calf injury.
