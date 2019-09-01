Giants' Brittan Golden: Out for first eight weeks
Golden was placed on injured reserve by the Giants on Saturday, Micheal Eisen of the team's official site reports.
Golden suffered the injury during the final preseason game Thursday, and was unable to return to the game. He'll have to sit out a minimum of eight weeks and barring an injury settlement, will stay on the Giants' roster.
More News
-
Giants' Brittan Golden: Questionable to return•
-
Giants' Brittan Golden: Puts versatility on display•
-
Giants' Brittan Golden: Makes catch in preseason game•
-
Giants' Brittan Golden: Sidelined on Saturday•
-
Giants' Brittan Golden: Signs futures deal with Giants•
-
Cardinals' Brittan Golden: Placed on IR•
SportsLine's Fantasy Football Draft Strategy Guide
Dominate your draft with our free Draft Strategy Guide, which gives you must-have sleepers, rookies, quarterbacks, and much more!
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Draft Day Cheat Sheet
Get everything you need for Draft Day in one spot, with everything from our Fantasy Football...
-
Reviewing ADP from five major sites
Have upcoming drafts on multiple sites? Ben Gretch looks at which players have higher and lower...
-
No. 1 Contenders: Running back
Running backs to target with No. 1 back upside? Here are seven candidates who could deliver...
-
RB Tiers 7.0
How many running backs are too many? Where is the best value? Should running backs be ignored...
-
Seven WRs with No. 1 upside
Which wide receivers have No. 1 Fantasy upside? Chris Towers names seven being drafted outside...
-
Trade Impact: Hyde matter in HOU?
Less than a week after Lamar Miller's season-ending injury, the Texans acquired his potential...