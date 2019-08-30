Giants' Brittan Golden: Questionable to return
Golden is questionable to return to Thursday's preseason contest against New England due to a calf injury, Art Stapleton of The Bergen Record reports.
It's unclear how serious the issue is. The injury certainly has unfortunate timing, as Golden has had a decent preseason so far. The 31-year-old caught a team-high 59 yards in last week's preseason contest against Cincinnati in addition to scoring a 68-yard punt return touchdown.
More News
-
Giants' Brittan Golden: Puts versatility on display•
-
Giants' Brittan Golden: Makes catch in preseason game•
-
Giants' Brittan Golden: Sidelined on Saturday•
-
Giants' Brittan Golden: Signs futures deal with Giants•
-
Cardinals' Brittan Golden: Placed on IR•
-
Cardinals' Brittan Golden: Fractures arm Sunday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy football sleepers: Get Duke
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy football...
-
QB Tiers 7.0
With the preseason almost over, the quarterback tiers and strategies have taken shape. Dave...
-
RB Tiers 7.0
How many running backs are too many? Where is the best value? Should running backs be ignored...
-
WR Tiers 7.0
Last year was one of the best for wide receivers in recent memory. Will 2019 see a repeat?...
-
TE Tiers 7.0
You can get a big edge on your competition by taking an elite tight end early. Is it worth...
-
Deep sleeper Fantasy picks
Dave Richard combs through preseason games and NFL rosters every summer to find the deep sleepers...