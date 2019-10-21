Golden (calf) worked out for the Buccaneers on Monday, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Golden reached an injury settlement with the Giants on Sep. 9. His workout in Tampa Bay indicates he has recovered from the calf injury he was dealing with. The 31-year-old played his first five seasons with the Cardinals, but has yet to make an active roster since the 2017 season.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories