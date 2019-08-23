Giants' Brittan Golden: Puts versatility on display
Golden caught two of four targets for a team-high 59 yards in Thursday's 25-23 preseason win over the Bengals. He also scored a 68-yard punt return touchdown and muffed a catch on another punt return for a fumble.
Golden came down with a pair of chunk gains from rookie quarterback Daniel Jones, though his inability to get out of bounds on a 24-yard reception allowed the clock to run out on the first half with the Giants in Bengals territory. The 31-year-old receiver also pounced on a Jones fumble, as he's doing everything he can to keep himself in the mix for a roster spot.
