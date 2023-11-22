Singleton recorded 16 tackles (11 solo) in Sunday's 21-20 win over the Vikings.

Singleton continued his stellar season Sunday, leading the team with a season-high 16 tackles. The veteran linebacker has now racked up a team-high 100 total tackles and has now recorded double-digit tackles in seven of 10 games. Singleton should be considered a strong IDP option heading into a Week 12 matchup with the Browns.