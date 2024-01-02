Singleton tallied a team-high 11 tackles (seven solo) in Sunday's 16-9 win over the Chargers.
Singleton has now registered double-digit tackles in 12 of his 16 games this season. He's now set a career high with 164 total tackles on the season -- one more than 2022 -- and he's fourth in the NFL in that category.
