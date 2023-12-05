Singleton recorded 12 tackles (eight solo), including one sack in Sunday's 22-17 loss to the Texans.

Following Sunday's performance, Singleton has now totaled double-dight tackles in nine out of 12 games this season. The veteran linebacker was the Broncos' leading tackler once again, while his sack was his first of the 2023 campaign. Singleton is locked in as a strong IDP option and will look to continue his streak of dominance when the Broncos visit the Chargers in Week 14.