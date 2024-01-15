Singleton made a career-high 177 tackles (106 solo) to go with two sacks, four passes defended and two fumble recoveries while playing all 17 games of the 2023 season.

Singleton led the Broncos in tackles by a wide margin this season, as the veteran continued to be a dominant force in Denver's defense. The 30-year-old linebacker signed a three-year, $18 million contract last offseason, and he proved to be worth the investment by recording the third-most tackles in the league this season. Singleton will enter the 2024 campaign looking to maintain his status as a strong IDP option for fantasy purposes.