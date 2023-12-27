Singleton tallied 12 tackles (10 solo) and deflected a pass Sunday in a loss to the Patriots.

Singleton's big tackle effort was his sixth double-digit performance over seven games since the Broncos' Week 9 bye. The veteran linebacker continues to rank as a top IDP asset due to his week-to-week tackle volume, and he's also logged 2.0 sacks on the season. Singleton's 153 total stops this year are fourth-most in the NFL and are only 10 shy of the career-high mark he set last season.