Singleton had 14 tackles (10 solo), including one sack, in Sunday's 24-7 win over the Chargers.

Singleton registered double-digit tackles for the fifth straight game and the 10th time this season. He also recorded his second sack of the year when he took down Justin Herbert early in the first quarter for an 11-yard loss. Singleton is now up to 136 total tackles, which leads the Broncos and is tied for third with Roquan Smith in the NFL behind Zaire Franklin (144) and Foye Oluokun (138).