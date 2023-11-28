Singleton recorded 10 tackles (four solo), one fumble recovery and one pass defended in Sunday's 29-12 win over the Browns.

Singleton once again led the Broncos in tackles Sunday, recording double-digit tackles for the eighth time through 11 games this season. The veteran linebacker played all of Denver's 73 defensive snaps, marking the sixth time this season that he has not left the field. Singleton consistent contributions make him a reliable IDP option as the Broncos are set to visit the Texans in Week 13.