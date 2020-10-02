Chubb recorded five tackles and his first 2.5 sacks of the seasons during Thursday's 37-28 win over the Jets.

The Broncos have lost a host of heartbreakers in recent seasons and so it looked like more of the same with two minutes remaining, the Broncos up by two and the Jets driving at midfield. Facing fourth and short, Sam Darnold dropped back, clutched and was swallowed up by Chubb's second sack of the game. Melvin Gordon sealed the game with a touchdown on the very next play and the game was over. Chubb is in the unenviable position of trying to ease back from a torn ACL without the likes of Von Miller (ankle) and Jurrell Casey (bicep) to take the pressure off. He took a big step against a banged-up Jets front Thursday, but will have a tougher task trying to bring down Cam Newton in Week 5.