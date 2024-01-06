Chubb (knee) was placed on injured reserve Saturday, Daniel Oyefusi of the Miami Herald reports.

Miami's star edge rusher sustained a torn right ACL in last Sunday's loss to the Ravens, so it's no surprise that he's been moved over to IR. The Dolphins will be without their phenomenal pass rush duo of Chubb and Jaelan Phillips (Achilles) for the remainder of the season, which gives both Andrew Van Ginkel and Cameron Goode chances to start in the team's linebacker corps down the stretch.