Chubb logged seven tackles (five solo), including three sacks, two forced fumbles, and a fumble recovery in the Dolphins' 30-0 win versus the Jets on Sunday.

Chubb had a dominant outing Sunday as he recorded a new season-high sack total. The 2018 first-round pick has nwo compiled a career-best 64 tackles (39 solo), with 9.5 sacks, in 14 games played this season.