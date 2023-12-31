Marcel Louis-Jacques of ESPN.com reported after the Dolphins' 56-19 loss to the Ravens that there is concern among team officials that Chubb tore his ACL.

Chubb sustained the knee injury on a non-contact play with three minutes left in the game. He was carted off the field and his season would be over if the reports are confirmed by an MRI. If Chubb's season is indeed done, Melvin Ingram and Cameron Goode are the leading candidates to start at weakside linebacker for Miami's season finale against Buffalo.