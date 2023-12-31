Chubb (knee) is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Ravens, Travis Wingfield of the Dolphins' official site reports.
Dan Hanzus of NFL.com notes that Chubb appeared to sustain a noncontact knee injury and was carted off the field. The nature of his injury doesn't look good for his chances to play in the Dolphins' regular-season finale against the Bills. Chubb finished the game with six tackles (three solo).
