The Broncos have yet to name a starting quarterback for Thursday's game against the Jets, but Rypien is expected to receive the assignment, Mike Klis of 9News Denver reports.

With top signal-caller Drew Lock (shoulder) set to miss a second straight game Week 4 and with coach Vic Fangio deeming the newly signed Blake Bortles as not being ready to start, Rypien and Jeff Driskel are the candidates to direct the Denver offense against New York. Driskel flopped while starting in place of Lock in the Broncos' 28-10 loss to Tampa Bay in Week 3, completing 17 of 30 attempts for 176 yards, a touchdown and an interception before being benched in the fourth quarter in favor of Rypien. While Rypien didn't produce points on his lone drive, he proved to be more efficient, completing his first eight pass attempts for 53 yards before throwing a red-zone interception on fourth down. The respectable relief performance looks like it will be enough for Rypien to earn his first NFL start, but expect the Broncos to rely on a conservative, run-heavy offensive script Thursday, if the game flow allows for it.