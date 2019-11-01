Rypien was promoted to the Broncos' 53-man roster from the practice squad Friday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Rypien failed to make Denver's season-opening roster but quickly signed with the practice squad after being waived, and he'll now have the chance to serve as the No. 2 quarterback with Joe Flacco (neck) heading to injured reserve. Brandon Allen will step in as the starter, though Drew Lock (thumb) is expected to return from IR in Week 11 and could receive a starting look at some point.