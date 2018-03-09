Harris had the $1.1 million option for 2018 picked up by the Broncos on Thursday, Mike Klis of NBC 9News Denver reports.

With the Broncos trading Aqib Talib to the Rams on Thursday, Harris becomes the de facto No. 1 cornerback in Denver. The 28-year-old will look to improve on a career worst 40 tackles in what was an off year for the entire Broncos team in 2017. Bradley Roby is currently slated to take over Talib's role as the cornerback opposite Harris.