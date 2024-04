Harris announced Tuesday that he is retiring from the NFL, Chris Tomasson of The Denver Gazette reports.

Harris, 34, was out of the league last season after spending 2022 in New Orleans. He spent the first nine years of his career with the Broncos, earning four Pro Bowl nominations and one first-team All-Pro selection. Harris played in 172 career games, making 145 starts, and recorded 22 interceptions, seven forced fumbles, six sacks, four fumble recoveries and four touchdowns.