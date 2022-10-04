New Orleans signed Harris to its practice squad Tuesday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.
It's not immediately clear why the Saints saw fit to bring Harris aboard, seeing as Bradley Roby, Marshon Lattimore and Paulson Adebo are all healthy at corner for them. The former All-Pro could still have some quality slot reps left in the tank if he's elevated though.
More News
-
Chargers' Chris Harris: Eligible to play•
-
Chargers' Chris Harris: Possibly eligible to play•
-
Chargers' Chris Harris: On COVID list, out Week 17•
-
Chargers' Chris Harris: Taken off reserve/COVID-19 list•
-
Chargers' Chris Harris: Should play Sunday•
-
Chargers' Chris Harris: Continuing to test negative•