New Orleans signed Harris from its practice squad to the active roster Saturday ahead of Sunday's game versus Las Vegas.

The Saints had already used their three allowed standard elevations on Harris, and they saw it as necessary to sign him to the active roster for good so he could play Week 8. With Marshon Lattimore (abdomen) out and Paulson Adebo (knee) listed as questionable, Harris may once again be in line for a significant role against Davante Adams (illness) and the Raiders.