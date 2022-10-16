The Saints elevated Harris from the practice squad ahead of Sunday's game against the Bengals.

The veteran slot corner will be up with the Saints for the second week in a row after playing five snaps on defense in last Sunday's win over Seattle. With top corner Marcus Lattimore (abdomen) set to miss his first game of the season Week 6 and with fellow starter Paulson Adebo (knee) listed as questionable, Harris could be pressed into a more extended role against the Bengals.