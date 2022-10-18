Harris reverted to the Saints' practice squad Monday, per the NFL's transaction log.
Harris played a prominent role in New Orleans' banged-up secondary after being elevated from the practice squad for the second week in a row Sunday, recording eight tackles over 56 defensive snaps. The 33-year-old started at safety alongside Tyrann Mathieu, as Marcus Maye moved to nickel back with starting cornerback Marshon Lattimore (abdomen) sidelined against the Bengals. The Saints will likely exercise Harris' final practice-squad elevation if Lattimore remains sidelined for Thursday's game against the Cardinals.
