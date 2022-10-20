The Saints elevated Harris from the practice squad ahead of Thursday's game against the Cardinals.

Harris will suit up for his third consecutive game with New Orleans, as he logged eight tackles and a pass defended over 56 defensive snaps in last week's loss to Cincinnati. The 33-year-old stepped in at strong safety in the Saints' banged-up secondary against the Bengals, as Marcus Maye slid over to a nickel role with cornerback Marshon Lattimore (abdomen) sidelined. Harris should see a similarly prominent role with Lattimore out and Paulson Adebo (knee) questionable heading into Thursday's tilt against Arizona.