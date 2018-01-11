Broncos' De'Angelo Henderson: Flashes late in season
Henderson ended his rookie campaign with 13 yards on seven carries and 36 yards and a touchdown on two receptions.
Henderson took a Paxton Lynch screen and bolted up the sideline for a 29-yard score in the season finale against Kansas City, giving fans a sense as to why his teammates call him "Hop." Henderson was often the odd man out this season as Denver rode C.J. Anderson and Devontae Booker while rotating in Jamaal Charles. Anderson and Charles will almost certainly be out of the equation in 2018, giving the Coastal Carolina product the opportunity to potentially serve a change-of-pace role behind Booker. The Broncos' sixth-round pick showed some sizable potential in the preseason, averaging 6.5 yards per carry through the first two games before heading into Vance Joseph's doghouse with ball-security issues. If he's able to minimize mistakes while keeping his big-play potential, he could be a meaningful contributor in Denver in 2018.
