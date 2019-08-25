Vikings' De'Angelo Henderson: Returns to action
Henderson (ankle) had 10 carries for 36 yards in Saturday's preseason win over Arizona.
Henderson was held out of practice most of last week due to a sprained ankle, but it doesn't look like a serious issue. He still faces an uphill battle to make the final roster as he's likely behind Mike Boone and Ameer Abdullah in the competition for the No. 3 running back role.
More News
-
Vikings' De'Angelo Henderson: Back at practice Thursday•
-
Vikings' De'Angelo Henderson: Nursing sprained ankle•
-
Vikings' De'Angelo Henderson: Impressive first preseason game•
-
Vikings' De'Angelo Henderson: Claimed by Minnesota•
-
De'Angelo Henderson: Cut loose by Jets•
-
Jets' De'Angelo Henderson: Pushing McGuire for reps•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Sleepers, breakouts, busts: Lose Landry
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy football...
-
Updated Preseason Week 3 QB News
Heath Cummings says Jacoby Brissett should be improved, and breaks down the quarterback play...
-
Andrew Luck retirement ramifications
Andrew Luck is retiring from football. What does it mean for the rest of the Colts offense...
-
Don't-Want-To-Draft List
Who are the players you should avoid at their current ADPs? Dave Richard shares his annual...
-
RB Tiers 6.0
How many running backs are too many? Where is the best value? Should running backs be ignored...
-
Miller's injury leaves hole for Texans
Heath Cummings reacts to Lamar Miller's knee injury, including thoughts on the rest of the...