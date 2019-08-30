Henderson ran for 59 yards and a touchdown on 16 carries and added a eight-yard catch during Thursday's 27-23 preseason loss to Buffalo.

Henderson came into Thursday having been fairly productive this preseason, with 78 yards on 17 carries. He obviously added to that total significantly Thursday while also punching in his first touchdown, a three-yarder early in the fourth quarter. Offensive headman Gary Kubiak is familiar with Henderson from his time in personnel in Denver, but with a full running-back room and no real need at returner, Henderson doesn't have an obvious spot on this team.