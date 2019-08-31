De'Angelo Henderson: Let go by Vikings
Henderson was released by the Vikings on Friday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Henderson failed to find playing time with the Broncos and Jets during his first two seasons, and it does not look like third time will be the charm in Minnesota. Still, this is not much of a surprise given the Vikings' depth at running back. He could still potentially land on the team's practice squad during the regular season.
